Ellering To Be Sworn In, Creating Vacancy on Sauk Rapids Council
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids' new mayor will be sworn in during Monday night's meeting.
Once Jason Ellering takes over as mayor that will create a vacancy for his council seat.
The remaining term for the vacancy is less than two years, so an election is not required. The City Council may choose to fill the vacancy by either appointing someone or holding an election.
