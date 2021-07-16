Sauk Rapids Man Seriously Hurt After Crash With Semi

SWANVILLE -- A Sauk Rapids man is in serious condition after a crash with a semi Thursday.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 27 and County Road 31 in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi, driven by 50-year-old Eric Fochler of Royalton, was heading east on Highway 27 and was trying to make a left turn onto County Road 31.

A second vehicle, driven by 43-year-old Justin Trueblood of Sauk Rapids, went to pass in the westbound land and struck the semi. Trueblood's vehicle then entered the ditch and rolled causing him to be thrown from then vehicle.

Trueblood was taken to St. Cloud hospital with life threatening injuries. Fochler was not hurt.