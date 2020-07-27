Sauk Rapids Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

ST. AUGUSTA -- A Sauk Rapids man is dead after a crash between his motorcycle and a car Friday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old driver was heading south on County Road 7 in St. Augusta when she went to turn left on County Road 44. The sheriff's office says the teen turned in front of a northbound motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Michael Brannan.

Brannan applied his brakes but was unable to stop in time and collided with the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.