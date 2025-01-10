Sauk Rapids EDA Looking to Buy 2 More Vacant Properties
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Economic Development Authority has its sights set on two more vacant properties near the downtown.
During its meeting on Monday night, the EDA will consider buying the home at 613 Benton Drive North. The purchase price is $115,000.
They will also discuss buying the home at 305 2nd Avenue South which has commonly been known as the Brot's House. The past owner abandoned the site in late 2024 and the bank took over control of the property. The purchase price is $215,000.
Both homes are vacant.
The EDA would clear both properties and prepare them for potential future development and expand the downtown business district.
