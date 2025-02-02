Saturday’s Snowfall Totals in Northeastern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Several inches of snow fell across Minnesota's Arrowhead region on Saturday.
Top snowfall totals:
Chisholm - 8"
Silver Bay - 7.9"
Two Harbors - 7.1"
Duluth - 7"
Lutsen - 6.3"
International Falls - 5.3"
Ely - 5.2"
Grand Marais - 5"
There is a 40-70% chance of the southern 1/3 of the Northland seeing a couple of inches from that band of snowfall.
Get our free mobile app
Local higher amounts closer to 4 inches could (20-40% chance) occur over inland northwest Wisconsin.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sky Scraper Once Planned for Downtown St. Cloud
- New Retail Store, Kitchen Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
- Local Podcasters Opens Studio in Downtown St. Cloud
- St. Cloud Gets State Grant for Parking Lot Redevelopment
- New Antique Store Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back
Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz