Saturday’s Snowfall Totals in Northeastern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Several inches of snow fell across Minnesota's Arrowhead region on Saturday.

Top snowfall totals:

Chisholm - 8"

Silver Bay - 7.9"

Two Harbors - 7.1"

Duluth - 7"

Lutsen - 6.3"

International Falls - 5.3"

Ely - 5.2"

Grand Marais - 5"

There is a 40-70% chance of the southern 1/3 of the Northland seeing a couple of inches from that band of snowfall.

Local higher amounts closer to 4 inches could (20-40% chance) occur over inland northwest Wisconsin.

