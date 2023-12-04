Saturday Crash Near Upsala Sends Driver to Hospital

ELMDALE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - An early-morning crash near Upsala sent the driver to the hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a one-vehicle crash with injuries at 1:25 Saturday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Officers arrived at an intersection of 70th Avenue and 20th Street in Elmdale Township, two miles east of Upsala.

Officials believe a 17-year-old boy from Albany lost control of the vehicle, went into the ditch, and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. The case remains under investigation.

READ RELATED ARTICLES