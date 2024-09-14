Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Receives Prestigious Award

Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Receives Prestigious Award

City of Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area law enforcement leader has received a prestigious award. Sartell's Chief of Police, Brandon Silgjord has received one of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2024 40 Under 40 Awards.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)
loading...

The 40 Under 40 Award celebrates rising leaders who go beyond traditional policing, showing extraordinary dedication to advancing the profession, community service and embracing the challenges of modern law enforcement. Chief Silgjord says he is incredibly honored to receive the recognition from the IACP and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Sartell Police Department.

Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord - WJON
loading...

The IACP 40 Under 40 Awardees were selected from a pool of nominees from six different countries, and Chief Silgjord will be honored at the annual IACP conference later this year.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Come Visit Milaca, Minnesota With Us

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show

The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.
Filed Under: Brandon Silgjord, International Association of Chiefs of Police, sartell police department
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON