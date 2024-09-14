Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Receives Prestigious Award

SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area law enforcement leader has received a prestigious award. Sartell's Chief of Police, Brandon Silgjord has received one of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2024 40 Under 40 Awards.

The 40 Under 40 Award celebrates rising leaders who go beyond traditional policing, showing extraordinary dedication to advancing the profession, community service and embracing the challenges of modern law enforcement. Chief Silgjord says he is incredibly honored to receive the recognition from the IACP and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Sartell Police Department.

The IACP 40 Under 40 Awardees were selected from a pool of nominees from six different countries, and Chief Silgjord will be honored at the annual IACP conference later this year.

