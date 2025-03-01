Sartell Mayor Then and Now; My Life with Ryan Fitzthum

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum is the latest featured person on WJON's My Life Series. Ryan grew up in the Sartell, his father worked for Simonson Lumber before teaching at Sartell High School. His mother was an intensive care nurse at St. Cloud Hospital. He is the youngest of 3 with an older sister, Sarah and older brother, Matt. Ryan's sister Sarah passed away 12 years ago.

Ryan says when he was really young he wanted to be be a garbage truck guy. He recalls loving hockey and started skating at the age of 3. He says Sartell didn't offer hockey at that time so Sartell kids were paired with Sauk Rapids-Rice. He recalls played varsity hockey with his brother Matt when he was a senior and Ryan was a freshman. Ryan also participated in both football and baseball as a young person. He says his parents really stressed that he and his siblings participated in things and spend less time on the couch.

Ryan and his wife were born on the same day 40 years ago in the same hospital. He says he's 27 minutes older. They met while in high school and have been together ever since. While in high school Ryan thought about going into general business after graduation. He worked for a moving company in both high school and right after graduation that was owned by his future father in law. Ryan applied and was hired at CH Robinson after moving on from the moving company. He's now been at CH Robinson for 18 years.

Ryan recalls he and his wife started their lives together in their early 20s and were married at the age of 21. Six years later they had their first child. The Fitzthums have 3 girls. Ryan says all 3 girls played some hockey as young people. and are now interested in dance and downhill skiing. Ryan says the family enjoys golf and have played it together as a family quite a bit during the last few years.

Ryan always had interest in being involved in the community. In 2007 he started volunteering for the fire department, in 2013 he joined the planning commission and ran and won a city council seat in 2016. When Sarah Jane Nicoll chose not to run for re-election he decided to run for Mayor and won. Ryan says he enjoys serving the community and spending time with his family.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, it is available below.