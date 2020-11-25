Sartell Mayor Encouraging People to Spend Local [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says he and city is encouraging people to spend money locally to support Sartell businesses which includes local restaurants and bars that offer take out or delivery. He says he is working to offer relief for bars, restaurants, gyms and dance studios who have been shutdown by Governor Walz due to the pandemic. He says the city will do whatever they can to ease the pain of their financial loses.

Sartell's construction of their council chambers is nearing completion which will offer more space for the Mayor and Council during meetings. Fitzthum says the televised council meetings will be greatly improved by these adjustments.

Sartell is planning 2 major road projects in 2022. Fitzthum says Stearns County Road 1 (The River Road) will see a major improvement along with 19th Avenue. He says the city is also planning to improving use of the river with walking trails and a possible use of the old bridge.