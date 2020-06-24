Sartell Looking to Add a Fat Tire Mountain Bike Course [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says Sartell is working with the DNR to add a fat tire mountain bike course at the Sauk River Regional Park behind Walmart/Sam's Club in Sartell. Fitzthum is expecting approval from the DNR for the course within the next couple weeks and hopes to have the course available this fall.

Sartell has a hired Robb Voshell as their new finance director. Ryan talks about how excited he is about having Robb join the staff. Ryan says Covid-19 has caused some delays to the completion of their new police/fire station in Sartell but he expects it to be open and available in August.

The Scheels Athletic Complex project is moving ahead with help from the Sartell school district and the city. Fitzthum says the new facility will allow them to host tournaments and since the surface, when it isn't being used for hockey, will have turf. The turf field will allow for practices for baseball, softball and lacrosse. Ryan says this facility will help city restaurants, bars and hotels because of the crowds that will be brought in.

Ryan says bars and restaurants in Sartell appear to be doing well. He says the city has allowed for increased outdoor seating and is doing whatever it can to accommodate local business.

Sartell doesn't have any major road projects planned this summer, only some routine repair.

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joins me monthly the last Wednesday of each month at 8:40 a.m. on WJON.