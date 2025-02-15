Sartell & Holdingford Place 3rd In State High Kick

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Central Minnesota teams took third place in the Minnesota State Dance Competition, High Kick on Saturday. Sartell placed third in Class AAA. Brainerd took first place, and Eastview placed second. The other finalists in Class AAA were Lakeville North, Edina, and Wayzata.

Get our free mobile app

Just up the road Holdingford also brought home third place in Class A. Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd brought home the championship and Yellow Medicine East placed 2nd. St. Cloud Cathedral was a finalist but did not place but brought home third place in the Jazz category on Friday night. The other two High Kick finalists in Class A were Crosby-Ironton and Cannon Falls.

In Class AA Totino Grace was the winner, Benilde St. Margaret's took second, and Orono got third. The other finalists for Class AA were Holy Family Catholic, Mound Westonka and Austin. New London-Spicer made the state tournament in Class A, and Becker in Class AA but neither school advanced to the finals

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Rice, Minnesota With Us

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage