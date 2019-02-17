Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team Takes Home Two Trophies

MINNEAPOLIS – The Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team successfully defended their high kick title at this weekend’s state tournament at Target Center.

On Friday teams from Sartell-St. Stephen, Rocori, and St. Cloud Cathedral, including students from St. Cloud Christian School, competed in the Class AA Jazz Competition, while St. Cloud Tech competed in Class AAA.

Sartell-St. Stephen placed third in Class AA behind first-place Totino-Grace and second-place Benilde-St. Margaret’s St. Louis Park. The top three spots in Class AAA went to Wayzata, Edina, and Eastview respectively. Rocori, Cathedral, and Tech did not advance.

Then on Saturday came the High Kick Competition. Sartell-St. Stephen won their third consecutive and fifth overall title, ahead of Totino-Grace, and Faribault.

Rocori and St. Cloud Cathedral competed in Class AA and Sauk Rapids-Rice in Class AAA, but none advanced to finals. The top three teams in Class AAA were Wayzata, Lakeville North, and Eastview.