Sartell Dance Team Cutting Footloose Saturday

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Over 800 dancers will be strutting their stuff on Saturday. The 22nd Annual Sartell Sabre's Dance Showcase is being held at the Sartell-St. Stephen Highschool.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The showcase is a fundraiser for the team as well as a way to show off their talent. Coach Kelly McCarney says the fundraising portion of the show is important for them:

"This is our big fundraiser for the Sartell Dance Team, so it's our annual event. We are super grateful to all of the teams, high school teams, and studios that participate in it, for all of the fans and people that come out and pay admission to come watch the show. It really is super important for our team, it allows us to pay for coaches and travel expenses, our uniform costs and everything else that goes along with it."

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Senior Madden Quinn is following in her sister's footsteps as a team Captain and she says the showcase is actually more stressful than their competitions:

"The Sartell Dance Show is unique compared to other competitions we do because most of us are in studio so we have more dances so we're nervous about that so we're doing our dance team dances on top of five other studio dances so that becomes a little nerve racking and more stressful."

The showcase will feature teams from fourteen different schools and four local dance studios. McCarney says they will have dancers from ages three to eighteen. The showcase has two performances on Saturday, 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. There is a cost to attend.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance. Gallery Credit: Peter Richman

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer