Cathedral Dance Team Earns Class A Jazz Title at State Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three central Minnesota schools competed in the Jazz finals at the MSHSL Dance Team State Tournament Friday.

Cathedral earned the top spot in Class A. Sauk Rapids-Rice was one of six finalists competing in Class AA, but did not place. Sartell made the final six in Class AAA, but also did not earn one of the top three spots.

The tournament will continue Saturday with High Kick competition.

