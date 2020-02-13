SCSU Dance Team Wins National Championship

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University dance team is celebrating a national championship win.

Last month the team competed in the 2020 UDA College Nationals in Orlando, Florida where they placed first in Open Gameday, second in Pom, and eighth in Jazz.

This was the first time the team competed in the Open Gameday competition, and Captain Michaela Keller says the waiting was more stressful than the performance itself.

When we're backstage waiting for awards, that's the time when the pressure really kicks in. We have no idea what the judges like or what they wanted. We changed some of our routine the night before finals, and we went out there hoping that they liked it better and they did. We bumped up a whole spot and we were super excited because we knew that we gave it 110 percent.

Fellow Captain Angelina Borgen says they hope to continue to build on this success next season.

We definitely want to have the same level of accountability for every teammate, and we're definitely going to bring the same goals in as we did this year. Of course we want to try to keep our win, do it again, and maybe win Pom.

The team won their last national championship back in 2016 and has made the finals every year since 2013.

St. Cloud State's dance team performs at football and basketball games as well as other events on campus and in the community. Their 2020-2021 season will kick-off in the spring.

