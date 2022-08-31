Sartell Has a Vision for Former Paper Mill Site

The city of Sartell is in the process of purchasing the former Paper Mill site in Sartell from developer AIM. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum explained that he and the city have a plan for what that property could look like. He says he expects some sort of park land on the property in addition to selling the majority of the land to a private developer. Fizthum explains the interest in the site has ranged from industrial use, cold storage, multi-family residential, single family homes and retail on the bottom with residential on the top.

Get our free mobile app

Fitzthum says once the city closes the sale on the property they will do some testing on the site and get it shovel ready so it can be available for sale on the market. He says the goal is to get the land re-developed quickly. Fitzthum says the walking bridge could now be complete from the west side of the river to the east side with some sort of access on the east side to the bridge.

Fitzthum calls the land a "blank canvas" and he anticipates working with developers who are local, regional and national. He says he still has the vision of using the river in a similar way as it is used in Stillwater, Minnesota. Fitzthum believes that type of development would fit well in the Sartell community.

Finding the right partner who shares the vision of the city would be key according to Fitzthum. He says that's what they are in search of.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum it is available below.