Sartell Expecting More Development Soon at River Crossing

Sartell expects 2023 to be a big year for commercial development in their community. An area that is seeing some substantial growth is the River Crossing Development along Highway 15 and County Road 1. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects an announcement will be coming soon in regards to additional businesses moving into the River Crossing development.

The River Crossing development already includes Chipotle and Mister Carwash, which are already open and Starbucks remains under construction and will open soon. Fitzthum says the developer also purchased another home next to the property to potentially expand the commercial development.

The other location in the city of Sartell Fitzthum expects additional development is around the Sartell Community Center. He expects retail and commercial development in that area. Fitzthum says last year Sartell extended Scout and Dehler Drive that connects the medical hub closer to Highway 15 which makes the area more accessible.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Ryan Fitzthum it is available below. We also discuss the recent announcement of the resignation of Police Chief Jim Hughes, pot holes, and the inclusive playground in the community.