Sartell Asking Residents To Limit Lawn Watering to 1-Day A Week

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell is asking residents to limit the number of times you water your lawn to one day a week.

The decision was made during Monday's city council meeting.

Residents are asked to follow the schedule laid out below: - Even house numbers (Example, 132 Test St.) please limit using lawn irrigation systems on TUESDAYS ONLY from 8 PM to 12 AM for up to 2 hours

- Odd house numbers (Example, 133 Test St.) please limit using lawn irrigation systems on THURSDAYS ONLY from 8 PM to 12 AM for up to 2 hours

Two weeks ago, the city council asked residents to limit lawn watering to two days a week, and while it has impacted water usage levels, it's not enough to achieve the DNR's required level of 50% above January levels.

The council says Splash Pad hours will stay the same between 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday's and Sunday's.

Some exceptions to the ban include hand watering plants and flowers, or watering new grass - which a permit would need to be issued by the city.

The one day watering restriction will remain in effect until the DNR designates differently.

As of Thursday, The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says roughly 35 percent of the state is in an extreme drought. A large portion of Stearns and Sherburne counties are in extreme drought conditions.

In the St. Cloud metro area so far St. Joseph and Waite Park have a complete watering ban in place. St. Cloud is asking its residents to limit lawn watering to one day a week. Sauk Rapids is also asking its resident to limit the number of days they water their lawns.