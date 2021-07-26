Sartell Officials Stress Water Conservation Efforts to Residents

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell is asking residents to step up their efforts to help conserve water during these hot summer days.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council stressed the importance of conserving water during the drought.

Last week, The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced their Statewide Drought Plan because more than 50% of the state is in a severe drought.

To avoid a complete water ban, the City of Sartell is still encouraging a temporary 2-day per week maximum irrigation schedule according to your address:

Even house numbers (example: 132 Test Ave.)- water Monday/Thursday from 9 PM to 3 AM for up to one hour

Odd house numbers (example: 133 Test Ave.)- water Tuesday/Friday from 9 PM to 3 AM for up to one hour

The Splash Pad hours will also be adjusted to just Saturday's and Sunday's during this next phase of water saving efforts.

Some exceptions to the ban include hand watering plants and flowers, or watering new grass - which a permit would need to be issued by the city.

Anyone who doesn't follow the city recommendations will be subject to a $100 fine.

Waite Park and St. Joseph have issued a water ban last week. Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud don't have a water ban at this time, but are encouraging residents to help conserve water to help to avoid further restrictions.