Waite Park, St. Joseph To Issue Water Ban Due To Drought

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials are enforcing a total water ban effective Wednesday.

The move is in conjunction with The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Statewide Drought Plan because more than 50% of the state is in a severe drought.

Get our free mobile app

City officials say they will stop all irrigation on city property, except for the Rivers Edge ballfields and the top of the Amphitheater. The Splash Pad hours will also be changed to 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Exceptions to the ban include, watering of flower beds and boxes and residents who have planted new grass.

The ban will remain in effect until the DNR removes the Drought Warning.

St. Joseph officials says they are also implementing a water ban effect Friday. The ban will be until further notice.

The watering of flowers, gardens and newly planted trees is still allowed but must adhere to the odd/even day schedule.

Properties that have new sod or seed and those with a private well may water provided they obtain a watering permit from the City of St. Joseph. To obtain a watering permit, please contact the St. Joseph Government Center at 320-363-7201. Violators will be issued a citation.

St. Cloud, Sartell, and Sauk Rapids don't have a water ban at this time, but are encouraging residents to help conserve water to help to avoid further restrictions.