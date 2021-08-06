St. Cloud Asks Residents to Limit Lawn Watering to Once A Week

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is requesting that you limit the number of times you water your lawn down to one day a week, or eliminate lawn watering altogether until the drought conditions improve.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources updated the state's drought conditions on Thursday. The percentage of the state in extreme drought went up to 35 percent, compared to 22 percent a week ago. A large portion of Stearns and Sherburne counties are in extreme drought conditions.

The area needs at least three to five inches of rain over a two-week period to alleviate the current drought conditions.

Get our free mobile app

In the St. Cloud metro area so far both St. Joseph and Waite Park have a complete watering ban in place. Sartell is asking its residents to limit lawn watering to two days a week. Sauk Rapids is also asking its resident to limit the number of days they water their lawns.

FireFest 2021 Brought the Heat to Cold Spring