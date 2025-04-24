Minnesota’s Sad Connection To Top Kentucky Derby Contender

UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you are looking for a horse to root for in this year's Kentucky Derby, Sandman has ties to Minnesota.

Canterbury Park spokesman Jeff Maday says the late Bob Lothenbach was a leading race horse owner at Canterbury multiple times before he died unexpectedly about two years ago. However, he never accomplished his dream of getting a horse qualified for the Kentucky Derby.

After his death, the family had a dispersal sale and sold his nearly 200 horses. Among the horses sold was Sandman for $1.2 million. Sandman is in this year's field of horses in the Run for the Roses.

Maday says several of Lothenbach's family members from Minnesota will be there to watch him race in person.

The brothers for sure will be there and I assume some of the other family members as well. That will be a treat for them. It is exciting because it is so difficult to get there, and we're happy to see it happen and with a horse that has a legitimate chance to win.

Sandman has a 3-1-2 record in eight starts and has earned over $1.25 million. He has emerged as a top contender in the field after winning the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park on March 29th.

Maday says he'd like to get the horse to run at Canterbury at some point after the Triple Crown races.

Mr. Lothenbach always promised that if he ever got a horse to the Kentucky Derby, that horse would run at Canterbury Park. So, how we can convince the new owners to honor that wish I'm not sure, but I'm going to start working on it because it would be a treat.

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby is coming up on Saturday, May 3rd at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Post time is about 5:50 p.m.

Canterbury Park is hosting its annual "Minnesota's Best Derby Party" on May 3rd. The event includes live outdoor music, Mint Julep specials, a Red Carpet Selfie Station, and awards for Best Dressed, Best Hat, and Best Couple. Tickets are $10 each. Maday says they usually have about 10,000 people attend.

Locally, there is a Kentucky Derby Party at Iron Street Distillery and Harvester Square in St. Cloud. The event is a fundraiser hosted by Kevin Johnson for his Dancing With Our Stars campaign. He's raising money for Tanner's Team Foundation.

Canterbury Park has 51 days of live racing this year from May 24th through September 20th on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with six select Thursdays.

