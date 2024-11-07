Salvation Army Kicking Off Annual Red Kettle Campaign

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The local Salvation Army is set to begin its biggest annual fundraiser.

There is a Red Kettle Campaign kick-off event on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids Coborn's grocery store.

Joyce Linn's Primerica Financial Services Office in Sauk Rapids is helping to organize the event. Her team will be handing out over 500 cookies and coffee and hot cocoa.

Christmas music will be playing as they kick off the holiday season and help raise money for families in need.

You can volunteer to help and ring a bell at a local Red Kettle location online.

