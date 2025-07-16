June 29, 1934 – July 13, 2025

Rudolph John (“RJ” / “Rudy”) Lorbiecki DDS, age 91, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away surrounded by family, leaving behind a legacy of faith, love, and laughter. Born June 29, 1934, in Greenbush, MN, Rudy lived as a devout Catholic, devoted to Christ, family, and service.

Dad savored small town life growing up in Greenbush. He would often share stories with his kids and grandkids around the dinner table at his beloved cabin on Crow Wing 2 relating his boyhood adventures there with his siblings, and with his lifelong friends Buster and Charles. Rudy’s antics included small explosions during theatrical performances, gathering votes from town leaders for the “All American Boy” award, and jumping off a bridge on a “double dog dare ya”, resulting in a broken arm. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and running around with his dog.

He met the love of his life, Marilyn Schneider, in St. Louis—an encounter that led to nearly 69 years of joyful marriage. Together they raised six children in a home rooted in faith, humor, and respect.

Rudy served as a captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps in Nuremberg, Germany, and later established a thriving dental practice in St. Cloud, known for his gentle manner, storytelling, and perfectionism in his craft.

Rudy had a lifelong passion for learning, nature, and adventure. He delighted in time spent at the family cabin, hunting, fishing, polka dancing, and playing games with loved ones. He built deep, personal bonds with each of his 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, who brought him endless joy.

Rudy is survived by his beloved wife Marilyn and children Mark (Yoshimi), Marybeth (David), Katie (Rick), John (Patty), Jean (Mike), and LeAnn (Christopher), along with his sisters Barb, Bernadine, Mary Kay, and sister-in-law Dorothy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Clara Lorbiecki, and siblings Larry and Joan.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 18 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon and entombment at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum with full military honors. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

A special thank you to the Catholic Eldercare 2nd floor skilled nursing staff for their care and support of Rudy and his family in his final hours.