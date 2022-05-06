Roy Steven “Steve” Hoover, 59, Otsego

August 31, 1962 - May 5, 2022

A celebration of life visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Roy Steven “Steve” Hoover, age 59, of Otsego. Prayers with a time of sharing will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Steve passed away peacefully on May 5 at his home.

Steve was born August 31, 1962 in Columbus, Indiana to Roy E. and Gloria (Denney) Hoover. After graduating from High School and receiving his Associates Degree in Business, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the first Gulf War. He married Mary Feneis on February 18, 1995 in Mesa, AZ. He worked for AT&T and GC Services in Customer Service management.

Steve’s happy place was Disney World, and he enjoyed history and weather watching. He will be remembered as a Sci-Fi fan, especially Star Trek.

Steve is survived by his wife Mary of Otsego, son Nick of Roseville, father Roy of Golden Valley, AZ, sisters Laura Hoover of Sartell and Lisa Livingston of Texas, brother John (Kathy) Hoover of Carmel, IN, nephew Chris Hoover.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother Gloria.