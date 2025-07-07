ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Money was raised for a local nonprofit during a recent St. Cloud Rox game.

St. Cloud Financial Credit Union partnered with the Rox and Advantage 1 Insurance for Rox Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday. It is an annual night that raises money through a jersey auction in support of local veterans and their families. Rox players and coaches wore special military-themed jerseys that were auctioned off prior to the game and during the game.

All net proceeds went towards benefiting local veterans through the TriUnity Foundation.

A total of $8,620 was raised.

The foundation will use the money to provide grants to local veterans facing terminal illness.

TriUnity Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to alleviate financial strain and a vision to unite hearts for hope, healing, and strength. The Foundation provides grants to credit union members facing terminal illness. While it serves as a nationwide program for the credit union industry, it was founded by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union.

