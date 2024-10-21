December 10, 1929 - October 18, 2024

Mass of Christian burial for Lavern Ann Christen, 94, of Waite Park will be private at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park. The Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and private burial will be in the parish cemetery. Lavern died Friday, October 18, 2024 at Sterling Park Nursing Home in Waite Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Lavern was born December 10, 1929 in St. Cloud to Nicholas and Cecelia (Dietman) Strack. She married Edwin (Eppie) Christen on February 14, 1955 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park and the Christian Women.

Lavern was a kind-hearted woman, who enjoyed spending time with her family, whom she loved very much. She also enjoyed bowling, playing cards (500), bingo, and an occasional trip to the casino. Her and Eppie loved to travel from time to time, especially enjoying a trip to Europe. They also enjoyed going south to Texas for the winter months.

Lavern is survived by her children Larry, (Karen) Christen of St. Joseph, and Teri (Mike) Arnold of St. Cloud; grandchildren that she loved very much are: Michael, Rachel, Kevin, Ryan, and Michelle. Great grandchildren include: James, Landon, Carter, Madison, Logan, Benjamin, and Carter. She is also survived by her sister, Eleanor Strack of Waite Park.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; sisters Millie Savage, Lorraine Harren, Clara Blommer, and brother Herb Strack.

The family would like to send a very special Thank You to the Centra Care Hospice Team that took such great care of our mom. They are definitely Angels here on Earth. Also, a special Thank You to the Sterling Park Nursing Home Staff, especially Nurse Steph who Mom called her "little Angel". They all took such great care in keeping mom comfortablein her final journey.