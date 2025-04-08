Rose Mary “Rosie” Schwartz, 81, Richmond

May 29, 1943 - April 7, 2025

attachment-Rose Mary Schwartz loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 14, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Rose Mary “Rosie” Schwartz, age 81, who died Monday, at Cherrywood Advanced Living in Richmond, MN surrounded by her loving children. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 13, 2025 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Rosie was born in Cold Spring, MN to Fritz and Lena (Hess) Bernard. She married Cyril Schwartz May 8, 1965, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN.

Rosie worked as a bookkeeper for Peters Market and then was the secretary at St. Boniface Parish for over 40 years. She and Cyril loved to travel and bowl together. Rosie enjoyed softball, basketball, figure skating, gardening and volunteering in the community.

She is survived by her children, Karen Holtz (Tom Szydlowski), Gail (Keith) Spoden, James (Christina) Schwartz; grandchildren, Melissa Zahara, Christopher Holtz, Taylor and Mariah Spoden, Devlan and Danica Schwartz; great-grandchildren, JaCara, Dreden, Bentley, Maverick, Jaxon, Lexi, Cooper; sister-in-law, Marion Bernard; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cyril; daughter, Ruth; brother, Ervin Bernard.