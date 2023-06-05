Rose M. Spanier, 97, St. Joseph

January 13, 1926 - June 4, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Rose M. Spanier, age 97, of St. Joseph who passed away at her home on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Entombment will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday both at Heritage Hall Parish Center in St. Joseph.

Rose was born on January 13, 1926 in St. Rosa to Henry and Elizabeth (Von Bokern) Beuning. She married Roman Spanier on October 26th, 1943 at St. Rosa of Lima Catholic Church in rural Freeport. Rose was a wonderful homemaker, raising her family with Roman. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Joseph American Legion Post # 328 Auxiliary, and former member of the St. Joseph VFW #5773 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed dancing, old-time music, bingo, gameshows, and parish festivals. Rose especially treasured the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Ray) Schindler of Sartell, Neil (Diane) Spanier of St. Joseph, Betty (Duane) Leither of Spicer, Terry (Kim) Spanier of Niceville, FL, Judy (Roger Weishalla) Knettel of Sauk Rapids, Pennie (Chris) Field of Cold Spring, Pam (Jeff) Yurczyk of Sartell, Patty (Neil) Loso of St. Joseph; former daughter-in-law, Louise (Steve) Honl of Rice; 25 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; in-laws, Orville (Jeanette) Spanier, Dolores Klein, and Viola Backes; and many nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roman in 2007; one son Melvin Spanier; 1979; three grandchildren, Sandra Spanier, Jennifer and Jack Leither; great-granddaughter, Cara Spanier; and son-in law, Kevin Knettel in 1990; siblings, Jude, William, Lawrence, Ann Kuffel, Connie Hoeschen, Ambrose, Agnes Schwinghammer, Martha Timp, Jerome, Marcella Viere.