Ronald Imholte, 89, Cold Spring

June 12, 1934 - May 31, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at St. Mary’s Help of Christians, St Augusta, MN for Ronald Imholte, age 89, who died May 31, 2024, while working on his garden. Entombment will be in the parish mausoleum.

The visitation will be from 9:00-10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Ron was born in St. Augusta Township, MN to Magnus and Mathilda (Kloeppner) Imholte. He married Maureen Thole on June 3, 1958, in St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Ron served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Lewis, WA as a medic.

Ron had a strong work ethic holding a full-time job at Electrolux in addition to farming. He was also a foster parent for over 50 years. Ron enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing, gardening, yardwork, and helping neighbors with his mechanical skills. In his later years he enjoyed shaking dice and playing dominoes.

Survivors include his sons, Gary Imholte, Bill (Leslie) Glowe, Sue Schurr (sister to Gary and Bill) and family friend, Jay Jacobson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maureen; siblings, Evangeline, Lucille, Henry, Robert, Jeanette, Vern, and James.