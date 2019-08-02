Ronald C. Roering, 81, Sartell

December 19, 1937 - August 1, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Ronald C. Roering, 81, of Sartell will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Ron passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Ron had Parkinson’s Disease for many years. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday both at St. Francis Xavier gathering space in Sartell. Parish prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the gathering space.

Ron was born at home on December 19, 1937 the third of twelve children, in New Munich, Minnesota to Arnold and Viola (Braun) Roering. He graduated from Melrose High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1957-1960. After the military, he worked in Long Beach, California before returning home. He married Janice Notch on August 29, 1964 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. They moved to Sartell in 1970. Ron was employed by Fairway Foods for many years, J & B Wholesale and Coborn’s Inc. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and a past member of the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254.

Ron enjoyed playing cards, fishing, golfing and watching sports. He will be lovingly remembered for his witty one-liners.

He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 55 years, Janice; children, Brent (Shelly VanReese) of Carson City, Nevada, Amy Roering (Bill Cobian) of Plymouth, Marlene (Tony) Straszewski of Wayzata, Michael (Lindsey Dickinson) of Minneapolis, Ann (Phil) Schultz of Chicago, Illinois; ten grandchildren, Antonio (Abby) VanReese-Jasso, Aliksandr VanReese-Jasso, Michael & Nicholas Straszewski, Olivia & Isabella VanReese-Roering, Oliver & Viola Schultz, Ruby & Leo Roering; great grandson, Antonio Jasso; sibling, Lyla (Henry) Berling, Kenneth (Janice) Roering, Kathy (Ken) Gerding, Marie (Roger) Winning, Janice (Tom) Schmitt, Arnie (Annette), David, Paul (Marjorie), Sue (Robert) Bodell; sister-in-law, Nancy Roering; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Arlene (Bill Sr.) Warman and Tom Roering; niece, Lori Winning; and nephew, Keith Berling.

A heartfelt thank you to St. Croix Hospice, Comfort Keepers and the VA Medical Center for their compassionate care.