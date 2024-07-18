Driver Arrested After Rollover Near Royalton

ROYALTON (WJON News) -- A driver was arrested after rolling his vehicle.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Wednesday at about 9:15 p.m. on 170th Avenue about one mile north of Royalton.

The Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Drew Shaw of Fort Ripley was traveling north when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the road, and rolled. Shaw was medically cleared at the scene.

He was arrested for suspicion of DWI and taken to the Morrison County Jail.

