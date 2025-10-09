December 21, 1947 - October 4, 2025

Private family memorial services will be Friday, October 10, 2025, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Roger Moore, age 77, who died suddenly Saturday, October 4, 2025, at his home in rural Princeton. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Roger was born to James Daniel and Frankie (Lashley) Moore on December 21, 1947, in Lexington, KY. He married Dianna Lee on September 2, 1966, in Grand Forks, ND. Roger and Dianna lived in various places around the world and moved to Princeton in 2005. He worked as an Air Weapons Controller for the United States Air Force for 30 years until his retirement. Roger later worked as a manager at Federated Group in St. Cloud after his military retirement. He enjoyed spending time fishing and flight simulators. Roger loved his family and cherished spending time with them.

Roger is survived by his wife, Dianna of Princeton; daughters, Christy Moore of White Bear Lake and Teresa (Tom) Barton of Brooklyn Park; grandchildren, Tyler and Alexa Wiese; great-grandchildren, Bailee Ann, Silas, and Estelle; and brother and sisters, Ervin, Sarah, Betty Lou, and Carol Ann.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Earl.