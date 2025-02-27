Roger B. Lortz, 96, Sartell

February 17, 1929 - February 23, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Roger B. Lortz, age, 96, who passed away Sunday at his home in Sartell. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church.

Roger was born February 17, 1929 in Rochester to Walter and Dorothy (Russell) Lortz. He married Mary Elizabeth Barthelemy on August 27, 1955 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. He joined the Navy and proudly served his country. Roger worked at Dezurik’s in the Tool and Dye department. He liked to travel and spend time outdoors, fishing and golfing. He loved to spend time with his family.

Roger is survived by his wife, Betty of Sartell; children, Barry (Pat) Lortz of Brooklyn Park, Beth (Paul) Leite of Sauk Rapids and Brad (Wanda) Lortz of St. Cloud; brother, Albert Lortz of Sartell; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister- in- law, Carol Lortz.