Rodney “Rod” D. Reichle, 68, Princeton

April 2, 1952 - November 30, 2020

Rodney “Rod” D. Reichle, age 68 of Princeton, passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on November 30, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church prior to the Mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton.

Rodney Dean Reichle was born on April 2, 1952, to John and Mathilda (Christianson) Reichle in Sioux City, Iowa. He grew up in the Princeton area and graduated from Princeton High School. Rod met his beloved wife, Maggie Burke, at Frank’s in Princeton, and they were joined in marriage on February 8, 1975. He worked for many years on the family farm and spent most of his career as a milk hauler driving truck for Princeton Creamery and Kemps. Rod was proud of his time in the United States National Guard. He also walked strongly in his faith as a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church.

Rod was a hard worker and was very dedicated to his job, but he always made sure to be home at night with his family after long hours on the road driving truck. He enjoyed bowling in leagues, watching the Vikings and MN Twins, golfing on a league, and he loved spending time golfing with his grandson, Logan. Above all else, Rod loved his family and friends dearly. He will be remembered for being an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Rod is survived by his wife, Maggie; daughter, Alea (Joe); grandchildren, Logan, Gavin, and Quentin; and siblings, Darla (Pat), Jim (Connie), Sandy (Bob), Charlotte (Ron), Suzanne (Larry), Micki (Bob), and Julie (Joe). He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Jerry “Butch” and Carol.