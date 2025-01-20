Rock The Ice Away With Star Studded Tour At Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Get ready to rock the ice away when a star-studded tour comes to Minnesota in May. "Stars on Ice" is bringing its "Rock Stars on Ice" tour to Xcel Energy Center on May 21st. The show will feature a lineup of figure skating stars performing to timeless rock classics.

Headling "Stars on Ice" is resigning World Champion Ilia Malinin who made history as the only skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition. Joining Malinin are Olympic Gold Medalists and two-time reigning World Champions Madison Chock & Evan Bates, World Champion Elvis Stojko, U.S. Champion Amber Glenn, Olympic Champion Keegan Messing, and more.

"Stars On Ice" was founded in 1986 by skating icon Scott Hamilton and it has performed more than 1,500 shows over the last 30 years. The tour has featured past champions Kristi Yamaguchi, Tara Lipinski, and Ekaterina Gordeeva, and has won three Emmy Awards. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday on Ticketmaster.

