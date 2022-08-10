Robert Phil “Bob” Anderson, 86, St. Cloud

February 15, 1936 - August 9, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Robert Phil “Bob” Anderson, age 86, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Summit Ridge Place in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Church.

Bob was born on February 15, 1936 in DeForest, WI, to Ole and Christine (Bell) Anderson. He served honorably in the United States Army, including a 17-month deployment in Korea. Bob married Monica Weiner on January 22, 1966 in East Bristol, WI. He owned and operated Bob Anderson Insurance Agency. Bob was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, the St. Cloud VFW Granit Post #428 and the Eagles Aerie #622.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, camping, bowling, yard games and spending time outdoors. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Bob treasured all the time spent with his family, especially when the grandchildren came to visit.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Monica; children, Robin (Dale) Marthaler of St. Cloud, Renee (Mark) Ehlers of North Mankato, Bethany (Patrick) Benson of St. Cloud, Chad (Peggy) Anderson of St. Paul; grandchildren, Samantha, Megan, Joshua, Jacob, Dylan, Tyler, Brooke, Camden, Alejandro, Eva; step-granddaughters, Allyson (James) and McKenna; sister, Jeannette (Robert) Gehrke; in-laws, Lucy Weiner, Joyce Weiner, Roxanna Weiner, Phil (Nancy) Weiner, Anthony (Sue) Kujawa; and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Kenneth (Diane), Alice (Elmer) Haug, Doris (Russel) Haug, Donald (Lois), Richard (Mary Lou); and in-laws, Roger Weiner, Gerald Weiner, Robert Weiner, and Kathleen Kujawa.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Summit Ridge Place formerly known as the Landings, Moments Hospice, and the St. Cloud V.A. for the care and support given to Bob and his family.