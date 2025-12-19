July 17, 1946 – December 17, 2025

Robert Henry Abfalter was born July 17, 1946 in St. Cloud Minnesota to John and Mary (Tschacher) Abfalter. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1964 where he was on the wrestling team. He was a member of the Army-National Guard from 1970-1977 and married Janet Winkelman on June 12, 1971 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Bob was a farmer at heart. He worked on his fathers farm before moving to his home in 1976 where he continued farming and raised his family. He worked for Bauerly Brothers, the Sartell Paper Mill and since 2012 he worked for the Foley School District. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing and enjoyed many trips with his family. Bob was an avid softball player and played for the Foley Produce, A and W, Arnolds and the Back 40. He could fix anything and was always willing to help others fix and build things they needed. Bob loved the land, planting many trees and farming and fixing tractors was his passion. Mostly, Bob loved his family, was very proud of his children and cherished his grandchildren. He was a Life Member of the Foley American Legion where he was the gambling manager and a Life Member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. He was a deeply religious man and believed fully in the Power of prayer.

He is survived by his wife, Janet, Foley and children: Rob (Toni), Foley; Justin (Jennifer), Hutchinson; Krista (Charlie) Tangen, Foley, 7 grandchildren: Brady, Lauren, Mason, Katlynn, Wyatt, Ella and Myra as well as brothers and sisters: Joan Corrigan, Foley; Shirley (Dick) Reis, Foley; Jack (Pat), Foley; Judy (Warren) Peschl, Foley; Jim, Foley; Ken (Pat), Foley; Mary Jo 'Perky' (Leon) Barthelemy, Foley; Mick (Joan), St. Cloud; Eugene 'Pudge' (Karen), Grand Rapids and Dave 'Mel' (Shelly), St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lois Dierkes, brother-in-laws, Jerry Chmielewski, Donald Corrigan, Lenny Schmit and a sister-in-law, Carol Abfalter.