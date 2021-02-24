Rita A. Young, 86, St. Cloud

July 3, 1934 - February 23, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rita A. Young, age 86 of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Rita was born July 3, 1934 in St. Augusta, Minnesota to Anthony and Anne (Kiffmeyer) Krippner. She married Raymond J. Gill in 1954 and they later divorced. Rita was employed by the St. Cloud Hospital for 23 years retiring in 1994. She married David L. “Bill” Young on May 3, 1985 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Rita was a member of St. Paul’s Parish, St. Cloud Hospital Auxiliary, Missionary Oblates of Bellville, Illinois, Burlington Northern Alumni Association, and a life member of the East Side Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4847 Auxiliary.

Rita is survived by her husband, David “Bill”; children, David (Susan) Gill of St. Cloud, Mary (Rick Emry) Knak of Blaine and John (Barbara) Gill of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and sister, Sr. Rachel Krippner, OSB of St. Scholastica Convent.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Leo.