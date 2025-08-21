April 13, 1933 – August 18, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Monday, August 25, 2025 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Richard M. “Rick” Kahlhamer, age 92, of St. Cloud. Rick passed away August 18 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center surrounded by his family. Burial will take place in the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 24 at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Rick was born April 13, 1933 in Elmdale, MN to Bruno and Christine (Donnay) Kahlhamer. After High School, he served in the U.S. Navy as an Airman from 1950-1954 during the Korean War. He married Annette “Netty” Witschen on May 30, 1958 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked for Purity Dairy for 38 years doing home delivery.

Rick enjoyed water skiing, trips to the casino, bowling, playing cards, comedy shows, Old Milwaukee, anything with strawberries and watching the Minnesota Vikings.

Rick is survived by his children, Cindy (Dean) Anderson of St. Cloud, Tim (Doris) of Avon, Dave (Joy) of St. Cloud, and Jack (Kim) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Chelsie (Joseph) Meemken, Melonie (Jason) Brown, Derrick (Laura) Anderson, Darren (Kelsey) Anderson, Vincent (Rachel) Kahlhamer, Amelia Kahlhamer, Brooke Kahlhamer, Nicole Kahlhamer; great grandchildren, Kiera, Lana, Gia, Mila, Bennett, Cullen, Calvin, Quinn and Myles, sisters Verda Reinke, Mary (Ralph) Mueller, Pat Olson and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Rick in death were his parents, wife Netty, brother Norman, sister Auralia Cimenski, and brothers-in-law Don Reinke and Joe Cimenski.