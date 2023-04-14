MnDOT Closes Highway 22 Near Richmond Due to Road Flooding

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 22 south of Richmond.

The closure is due to water that has flooded over the roadway.

Driver's are asked to follow the detour or use an alternate route. The road will reopen when the water levels recede.

MnDOT is reminding drivers to be alert for the potential of road flooding throughout central Minnesota as the spring snow melt continues and water levels rise.

Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on MnDOT’s road conditions map www.511mn.org.

Thursday we told you about a road flooding in Sartell. As of Friday, police say flooding has cleared at Grizzly Lane and 13th Avenue North, but remains at the intersection of Grizzly and 15th Avenue North.

Barricades remain in place until flooding subsides.

