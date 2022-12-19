Richard L. Poepping, 73, St. Cloud and formerly Avon and Pierz

January 15, 1949 – December 18, 2022

attachment-Richard Poepping loading...

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Richard L. Poepping, 73, of St. Cloud and formerly of Avon and Pierz. Rick passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Rick was born on January 15, 1949 in Little Falls to Rod and Maggie (Hartmann) Poepping. He proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam, receiving a purple heart. Rick married Deb Popp on December 7, 1991 and they later divorced. Rick was employed as an over the road truck driver for Magnum Trucking out of Fargo, retiring in 2012.

Rick was avid outdoorsman who belonged to Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and the National Wild Turkey Federation. Rick volunteered his time with the POW/MIA hot air balloon ground crew for many years.

He is survived by his siblings, Mike (Mary) of Pierz, Faye Flicker of Sartell and Bob (Kathy) of Pierz; stepsons, Luke and Andy Popp; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents; and infant brother, Joseph.