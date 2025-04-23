Renate Sweeter, 80, Foley

January 2, 1945 - April 21, 2025

Renate Sweeter, age 80 of Foley, Minnesota passed away April 21, 2025 at The Sanctuary in St. Cloud. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Friday, May 23, 2025 at the St. John's Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Popple Creek, rural Sauk Rapids. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Renate Karin Sweeter was born January 2, 1945 in Ramstein, Germany to Paul and Cecelia (Hyss) Grosser. She grew up in Germany and lived in several surrounding countries and learned four languages as a teenager. She married Duane Sweeter in 1964 in Germany who was stationed at the Ramstein Air Force Base. After their marriage, the couple moved to a small farm near Gilman where they raised their 6 children. In 1988 she moved to Foley where she worked at the Foley Nursing Center for over 30 years. Renate enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandchildren, embroidery work, painting and doing arts and crafts. She was an excellent gardener, enjoyed reading and watching game shows. She was also an avid Elvis fan.

She is survived by her children: Tom Sweeter, Foley; Heidi (Buddy) Holland, Thunder Bay, Ontario; Lisa (Eric) Gustafson, Lester Prairie; Wesley (Mandy) Sweeter, Mount Juliet, TN; Tanya (Mark) Sweeter, Foreston and Dana (Tony) Beebe, Bellevue, WA; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Ilsa and a brother, Dieter.