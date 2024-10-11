Voter Registration Deadline Nearing in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The deadline for Minnesotans to register to vote before election day is approaching.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office says if you are not registered to vote and plan to vote in this year's election the deadline to register is Tuesday. However, Minnesotans can also register to vote on Election Day.

In the first three weeks of voting, local election officials have distributed over 615,000 absentee and mail ballots in Minnesota. Local election officials have accepted over 220,000 ballots. More Minnesotans are voting early compared to 2016, but fewer than in 2020.

To be eligible to vote, a person must be at least 18 years old by Election Day, a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days, not currently in jail for a felony conviction, and not under a court order that revokes your right to vote.

You have three options for voting: By mail, early in-person, and in-person on Election Day.

