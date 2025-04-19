Refueling Process Has Started At Monticello Nuclear Power Plant

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Minnesota Nuclear Power Plant has started its refueling process. The Monticello nuclear plant started a refueling and maintenance project on Friday that will allow the facility to continue to provide energy to customers throughout the Upper Midwest.

During the planned refueling, the plant will be taken offline, and nearly 1,000 specialists will join the plant's normal full-time workforce. The refueling process will take several weeks, and the crew will put in tens of thousands of hours of maintenance and inspection that ensures the plant continues to run safely and efficiently. The work will also help set up the plant for a future extension of its operations.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approved a 20-year extension for the license at the Monticello plant, which will let the plant operate through 2050.

