Red Flag Warning Continues For Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Red Flag Warning continues in much of Minnesota on Tuesday.

The warning will be in place from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

South to southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Humidity as low as 15 percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will shortly.

Strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

