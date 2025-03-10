Red Flag Warning Issued For Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Our warm and dry conditions have prompted a Red Flag Warning to be issued for several counties in Minnesota.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

A record warm airmass with highs in the low 70s, combined with afternoon dew points dropping into the 20s, will lead to humidity values falling to 15 to 25 percent by late Monday afternoon. West winds will increase through the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph by early evening.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

St. Cloud is expected to have a high of around 71 on Monday. The record high for the date is 61 set in 2015. The average high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 35 degrees.

