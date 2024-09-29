Record High Temperature in St. Cloud Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There was a record high temperature in St. Cloud on Saturday.
The National Weather Service says we got up to 87 degrees at 3:30 p.m.
That broke the old record of 85 degrees set twice in 1905 and 2014.
The normal high for this time of the year is 66 degrees.
We have the possibility of setting another record on Sunday. The forecast is calling for a high of 83 in St. Cloud. The record high for the date is 84.
Temperatures will cool off on Tuesday, but the dry weather is expected to continue through the weekend.
