Sartell — Ralph “Doc” James Ganz, 99, died Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, surrounded by his children.

Doc graduated from Swanville High School and later attended Rockford College in Illinois. He earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Minnesota in 1963. He practiced veterinary medicine for 56 years, retiring at age 92. He also served as veterinarian for the Benton County Fair, helped establish the Tri-County Humane Society, and participated in community organizations, including the St. Cloud Granite Rotary. Doc enjoyed music, theater, hunting, fishing, boating, and birdwatching.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2026, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Doc is survived by his children, Jeffrey Ganz, Bethany Leonard and Heather Poduska; four stepdaughters, Cheryl Pangrel, Laurie Haney, LuAnn Pangrel and Chris Henschel; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Donna; his parents; brothers Carlisle, Lawrence, Norman “Bud” and Raymond; sister Alice Noren; and half-sisters Zelda Sparks, Gladys Gamil and Mary “Babe” McKibbin.

Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Read the full obituary: Ralph “Doc” James Ganz