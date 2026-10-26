Collegeville — Patricia A. Klocker, 78, died Thursday, October 22, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Klocker was born in Richmond to Lawrence and Pauline (Meyer) Dockendorf. She married Clarence Klocker on June 12, 1970, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. She worked as a bookkeeper for more than 50 years and enjoyed crafts, puzzles, crosswords, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 29, at St. John’s Abbey/University Church in Collegeville. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at St. John the Baptist Parish Center on Fruit Farm Road and will continue at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.

She is survived by her husband, Clarence; children, Jon, Julie and Jolene; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Al, Reene, Neecy and Rich; and sister-in-law, Kathy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Nick Dockendorf, Lee Dockendorf and an infant brother; sisters-in-law Gail Dockendorf and Pat Klocker; in-laws Clarence and Alvina Klocker; and her best friend, Eileen.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.wennerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/patricia-klocker/